POS: Device That Changed Pace Of Commerce

When the Federal Government introduced the cashless policy and mobile banking, many Nigerians were skeptical and reluctant to embrace the policies. But following the failed attempt to redesign the naira in the build up to the 2023 general elections, the Point of Sale (POS) machine has changed the game, OGUNSANYA FATIMAH reports

Prior to the introduction of the cashless policy, a majority of traders in markets did not accept money transfers for purchases. A lot of traders were hooked on the traditional system of exchanging their good for physical cash and nothing more. Many had no bank accounts and even the few who had were afraid that money transfers could lead to fake alerts and ultimately result in fraudulent transactions. fraudulent.

However, following the implementation of the naira redesign policy and the scarcity of cash even inside the banks, the cashless policy began to take a new meaning among the populace. Gradually, many Nigerians began to learn how to make payments with their ATM cards just as the traders began to accept electronic money transfer for purchases.

The acceptance of money transfers led to the widespread use of Point of Sale (POS) machines for both buying and selling. Banking practically relocated to the streets as more and more transactions were now possible without people visiting their banks.

Hiccups & gains

But the cashless policy created numerous challenges for traders and their customers at the Zuba Fruit Market in Abuja. Initially, it estricted cash flow and made purchase of and services. Traders in the markets and customers who come to buy goods had to make do with whatever cash they could get on every transaction. Iya Muyiwa, a trader at the market recalled that when the cashless policy was introduced, she was forced to accept a transfer just to close a sales deal with a customer.

“Before cashless, I only accepted transfers from customers I knew personally. So that if there is a problem, I can contact them and inform them of the transfer issue,” she said.According to her, poor network connectivity during money transfer, made traders incur large losses during the early days of the cashless policy.

This eroded their confidence, making them reluctant to accept cash transfers. A spice vendor, Grace Okoro, narrated her ordeal with a failed transfer. “I lost more than N20,000 during the cashless period. “Cashless was already a problem, but a poor network connection exacerbated it.

Most of the transfers made to me were reversed. Some came and returned my money, while others did not, and some came to inform me that the money had been reversed to them but did not return it,” she explained. Inside Abuja discovered that at the moment, nearly every store in the market has one or more POS terminals; some accept cash withdrawals, while others are primarily used for payments.

Some store owners explained that they acquired their POS terminals at the end of cashless crisis in 2023 to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Solution provider

“I got my POS last year in December because I don’t want to lose money like I did during the cashless period in 2023,” said Mr Chuks. The use of POS for payment in the market enables marketers to retain customers.

A shop owner, Aisha Musa , who spoke about her experience before and after using POS, explained thus: “Sales have changed since I began using the POS terminal. Before I started using POS, when customers arrived and I told them I didn’t have a terminal, they would say they wanted to withdraw some money, and then they would leave but will not cone back.

“Now that I have my terminal, customers frequently spend more than they intend to in my shop. John Achor, a plantain vendor who uses POS told Inside Abuja that: “Sometimes my customers send money to my terminal before coming to the market. They can send the money days before coming to the market; if they do, I am confident they will buy from me.”

In addition, the availability of POS in the market has enabled people to stop moving around with cash. Many people would rather shop at a store with a functional POS system than one without. To avoid carrying large amounts of cash, some customers send money ahead of time. The widespread use of POS has reduced armed robbery because people no longer carry cash; instead, they use the POS whenever they need money.

The likelihood of marketers collecting counterfeit notes in the market has reduced with the acceptance of POS in the market. It is safe to say that the use of POS as a payment method in the market has put an end to the widespread distribution of counterfeit currency, a practice that was rampant in the past.

Fintech APPS

The arrival of fintech companies such as Opay, Moniepoint, Palmpay, was also greeted with skepticism and fear, as they lack physical locations, as opposed to traditional banks, which have branches everywhere. However, it was discovered that the problems the market faced during the cashless period that paved the way for the widespread and open acceptance of these fintech backed virtual banks in the fruit market.

Despite their initial apprehension, marketers have come to embrace fintech because of its many benefits and ease of use. Only a small percentage of marketers are yet to embrace it, largely due to testimonials from both new and seasoned users. Today, many traders and their customers prefer the use of fintech apps over traditional banks because of their low fees.

Marketers make multiple transfers on daily basis, and a certain amount is deducted from each one. In contrast to traditional banks, the fees charge by these virtual banks are lower, which has led many marketers to rely on them for daily transactions. A marketer, Yusuf Musa, told Inside Abuja that he uses fintech apps to receive and send money because they charge low fees, unlike traditional banks.

“I don’t keep much money in my fintech app, but I do use it for all of my market transactions due to the low fees they charge. “I do numerous transactions in a day, and the customers don’t agree to pay charges on the money they transfer, so I prefer to use fintech instead of the traditional bank app because their charges are lower,” he said. Inside Abuja observed that while fintech is used as a payment method, it is also used as a means of earning more income.

In the market there are shop owners who operate POS not only as a payment option but also as an extra source of income. A marketer, Glory Ameh, told Inside Abuja that she uses her POS terminal as an extra source of income. She explained that the charges gotten from withdrawals and transfers go to doing other things in the shop.

“The charges I collect on transfers and withdrawals are kept separate; at the end of the day, I calculate how much it is and keep it separate. “There is a savings plan on the terminal; I use it to save for my shop rent.The saving plan allows me to save, and I can use that money for other things, which is another reason I accepted it,” she said.