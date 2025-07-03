Portuguese Footballer Diogo Jota Dies In Car Crash In Spain

Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota has tragically died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, the Guardia Civil has confirmed to the BBC.

The accident occurred at approximately 00:30 local time (23:30 BST). Jota’s brother, Andre Felipe, was also in the vehicle and died at the scene.

According to authorities, the crash happened when the Lamborghini they were traveling in suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle. The car veered off the road and caught fire. Emergency responders confirmed that both occupants were killed in the incident.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.