The Lagos-based, non-league side, Tonic Football Club, has revealed five players who recently got signed up by FC Esmoriz of Portugal.

The club was founded six months ago with FC Esmoriz of Portugal as the parent club.

The recently concluded NLO Championship had the club as its participant, as it nearly missed out on promotion.

READ ALSO

Prince Dapo Ajibade, the General Overseer of Tonic FC, explained that the team is ultimately aimed at discovering and developing young talents from the grassroots level.

He said, “Tonic FC is a veritable football factory based in the lovely Ikorodu community of Lagos State. This is just the tip of the iceberg, because we’ve many other young and talented footballers, who would soon join the professional ranks in a not too distant future.”

The five players, including Ayuba Oyetola, are scheduled to fly to Portugal in a few weeks to develop their careers as professional footballers.