September 12, 2023
Portugal Record Highest Win Ever Without Ronaldo

There was no Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal against Luxembourg, but that was no problem for the hosts.

Gonçalo Inácio scored his first international goal after heading home Bruno Fernandes’ travel cross and the floodgates opened immediately after.

Portugal’s Ronaldo replacement Gonçalo Ramos made things 2-0, before the PSG star secured a brace 16 minutes later as his individual skill dizzied the Luxembourg defenders.

Meanwhile, Fernandes teed up Inácio once again before securing a hat-trick of assists when Diogo Jota chipped home his first goal of the qualifiers.

Liverpool’s main man then earned an assist of his own as Ricardo Horta blasted home for 6-0 before Jota became the third player to record a brace.

To cap off a miserable night for the visitors, Fernandes scored the goal he rightfully deserved and Luxembourg’s coach headed straight down the tunnel before full-time.

He eventually returned, only to watch João Félix put a long-range stunner past goalkeeper Anthony Moris for a ninth time.

The victory is Portugal’s biggest-ever win on the international stage (nine goals from 10 shots on target). They sit top of Group J while Luxembourg are third.

