May 7, 2025
May 7, 2025
Portugal Invites Ronaldo’s Eldest Son For National Assignment

Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to the Portugal Under-15 squad.

The 14-year-old got his maiden invitation yesterday. Fondly called Cristaninho, he plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia but has had spells with Ronaldo’s former clubs Manchester United and Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner posted a picture on social media of his son’s name on the national team squad list along with the message, “Proud of you, son”.

The Selecao Under-15s are billed to face Japan, Greece and England at the Vlatko Markovic youth tournament in Croatia between May 13-18. Ronaldo, Real Madrid’s.

