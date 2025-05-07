Portugal Invites Ronaldo’s Eldest Son For National Assignment

Share

Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to the Portugal Under-15 squad.

The 14-year-old got his maiden invitation yesterday. Fondly called Cristaninho, he plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia but has had spells with Ronaldo’s former clubs Manchester United and Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner posted a picture on social media of his son’s name on the national team squad list along with the message, “Proud of you, son”.

The Selecao Under-15s are billed to face Japan, Greece and England at the Vlatko Markovic youth tournament in Croatia between May 13-18. Ronaldo, Real Madrid’s.

Share