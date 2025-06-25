Ports: Building Sustainable Future With Technology

Share

With the Port Community System (PCS) and the National Single Window (NSW), among other initiatives, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is making moves to transform the ports for sustainable services in Africa, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The 2024 Consolidated Management Report of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has highlighted significant improvements in port activities, with multiple indicators pointing to robust growth across various sectors.

For instance, from its cargo throughput to ship traffic and service boat operations, the Nigerian ports have experienced remarkable progress in the last one year.

Growth

One of the most notable achievements in 2024, under the management of the authority led by Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho was the substantial increase in cargo throughput as cargo traffic surged by 45.1 per cent, rising from 71.2 million metric tonnes in 2023 to 103.3 million metric tonnes in 2024.

This increase reflects heightened trade activities and improved operational efficiencies with its digital platforms.

Moreover, Lekki Port stood out as the leader in cargo throughput growth, recording a 2,160.8 per cent increase, followed by Onne Port with a 9.4 per cent rise and Tin Can Island Port with 7.3 per cent growth.

Notably, liquid bulk cargo accounted for the largest share at 55.6 per cent, while containerised cargo contributed 20.9 per cent. The Nigerian ports also recorded impressive gains in ship traffic with the number of ship calls increased by 5.6 per cent, growing from 3,791 in 2023 to 4,005 in 2024.

This, according to Dantsoho, was accompanied by an even more substantial 15.4 per cent growth in Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT), which climbed from 123.66 million tonnes to 142.66 million tonnes, noting that Lekki Port again led the growth trend by registering a 477.6 per cent increase in ship calls, while Onne Port experienced a 5.8 per cent rise, adding that total container throughput also saw a significant 9.7 per cent increase, with 1.74 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled in 2024, compared to 1.59 million TEUs in 2023.

Within this category, the managing director explained that laden containers grew by 12.2 per cent, with export-laden containers experiencing an outstanding 53.7 per cent rise as transhipment container traffic saw an even more impressive 136.5 per cent increase, indicating a growing role for Nigerian ports in regional cargo redistribution.

Boat operations

During the period, Dantsoho noted that service boat operations recorded an exceptional 49.6 per cent increase in activity, with the number of boats handled growing from 8,956 in 2023 to 13,396 in 2024.

Additionally, the managing director stressed that the Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) for service boats soared by 129.3 per cent, jumping from 1.99 million tonnes to 4.58 million tonnes, saying that this reflects enhanced offshore activities and better service infrastructure at the ports.

According to him, the operational efficiency of Nigerian ports also showed improvement with the average turn-around time for vessels decreased from 4.7 days to 4.6 days, reflecting a 1.0 per cent improvement in port operations, adding that Lekki Port demonstrated the highest efficiency, with an average vessel turnaround time of just 2.5 days.

Furthermore, Dantsoho said that Berth Occupancy Rate (BOR) improved from 30.1 per cent in 2023 to 33 per cent in 2024, signifying increased port utilisation and operational effectiveness.

Industrial harmony

Explaining the reason for the radical change and growth, Dantsoho said he upheld his inaugural address by placing employee matters on top of the authority’s agenda through unprecedented collaboration with the Maritime Workers Union (MWUN) and the senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned companies (SSASGOC).

For instance, the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Dantsoho recently received the commendation of the coalition of maritime workers for clearing the age long backlog problem of employee stagnation by conducting promotional examination in one fell swoop to admiration of the union and its members.

Also, authority’s increase in productivity bonus, provision of end-of-year welfare items to staff and the review of

the financial guide to the condition service have comprehensively boosted workers’ welfares.

For these new initiatives at the authority, stakeholders including Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), truckers commended Dantsoho stressing that the Marine and Blue Economy sector will witness expansion.

For instance, President of the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, explained that as the biggest customer to the NPA, it was important that the interaction between NPA and DIL should be sustained.

Under the new management team, he said: “We are here to thank the NPA for doing a great job, because as we speak today, we are the biggest or largest customer to NPA. “I think this kind of interaction between us and them is very important for the growth of the industry.

So, we discussed quite a lot of issues. We also discussed issues of how to deepen the Marine and Blue Economy of the nation. We have agreed to actually work together for the benefit of Nigeria.

“The size of our own operation at Lekki alone is going to be almost 240 ships of crude, with each ship carrying one million crude each and then we’ll have products which now will amount to over 600 ships in a year.

Then we also have our fertiliser operation, which will be loading almost eight ships. This is an operation that has never, ever been seen in the country.”

Rehabilitation

Dantsoho stressed that work had since commenced with the finalisation of documentation and commencement of actual works on the $1billion worth reconstruction of the aged Tincan Island Port Complex and the comprehensive rehabilitation of Apapa, Rivers, Onne, Warri and Calabar port complexes to assure their infrastructural integrity and bring them up to speed with the contemporary demands of the international maritime ecosystem.

Development

The NPA has also taken steps towards port capacity expansion through the operationalisation of new ports and advancement of green port development, Dantsoho only last month led the NPA management to finalise an agreement for the $1 billion development of Snake Island Port to be built on an 85-hectare site within the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone.

This is addition to Badagry Deep Seaport, Ondo Deep Seaports and Burutu Ports which are at various stages of progress under the technical guidance of the NPA.

With the Port Community System (PCS) and the National Single Window among other initiatives for port competitiveness being aggressively implemented, it is evident that the Nigerian Ports Authority is poised to transform its strategic intent of being the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa from potential to actualities.

Automation

Moreover, Dantsoho explained that the NPA had concluded Nigeria’s membership of the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), which is a necessary precursor to the implementation of NSW project, explaining that Single Window operation was the global trade best practice for the electronic exchange of information relating to over 500 million TEU movements and billion of tonnes of cargo for sea, air and land transport modes.

Electronic truck -call up

The electronic management of truck traffic management which was conceived to sustainably tackle the excruciating traffic gridlock that hitherto characterised the port access roads has been firmed up through the introduction of satellite truck parks and time belts resulting in significant ease of doing business at the ports.

Exports and trade surplus

Dantosho’s insistence on port efficiencies has culminated in Nigeria’s attainment of trade surplus of N5.81 trillion ($3.7 billion) in third quarter of 2024 as reported by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) foreign trade alert through exports predominantly consummated on the platforms of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Also, the successful implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategy for the sale of crude and other petroleum products in Naira which in addition to saving billions of foreign exchange earnings hitherto lost to importation, resulted in guaranteeing national energy security, deepening balance of trade and creating direct and indirect jobs.

Last line

The Federal Government should support the authority’s public private partnership modalities in order to generate more revenue from ports independent power production, bunkering stations, fallow lands for logistics, fresh water provision and ship repairs and maintenance.

