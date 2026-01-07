Porting: More Telephone Subscribers Switch Networks Over Poor Services

…T2 leads losses by 28,000

The impact of Nigeria’s poor telecommunications services has continued to bounce back at the operators as subscribers sustain the use of the porting window to switch networks.

According to statistics by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), about 28,000 subscribers dumped the T2 (formerly 9mobile) network between January and October 2025. The report further disclosed that nearly 3,000 customers exited the network between August and October.”

The data show that 1,111 subscribers ported out of T2 in August, 724 in September and 890 in October 2025. Within the same three-month period, only 61 subscribers ported into the network, resulting in a net loss of 2,664 customers.

In August 2025, the troubled 9mobile rebranded to T2 as part of a strategy to revive its market position and compete more effectively in Nigeria’s digital economy.

In October 2025 alone, 890 customers exited T2, compared to 289 on Airtel, 193 on Globacom, and 225 on MTN. Of the total 1,597 subscribers who switched networks in October, T2 accounted for more than half of all exits. The trend has been consistent throughout 2025.

Outgoing porting data show that T2 recorded the highest number of subscriber losses among operators. A total of 6,716 subscribers left the network in January, followed by 3,817 in February, 1,992 in March, 5,042 in April, 3,863 in May and 3,372 in June.

Although the pace slowed in the second half of the year, exits remained significant, with 646 in July, 1,111 in August, 724 in September and 890 in October. Incoming porting figures reflect a similar pattern. In October, only 26 subscribers joined T2, compared to 937 who moved to MTN, 357 to Airtel and 277 to Globacom.

September and August recorded just 20 and 15 incoming subscribers respectively for T2. Overall, between January and October 2025, 28,173 subscribers ported out of T2, while only 87 ported into the network. The figures indicate that the rebrand has yet to stem the steady loss of subscribers.