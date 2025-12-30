Portguese Envoy, Uzodimma, Yilwatda, Others Grace Carnival Calabar

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda and wife, were among those who graced the 20th anniversary of Carnival Calabar.

Others in attendance included Minister of State (industry), Senator John Owan Enoh and wife, some retired military officers, Nollywood actors, among others.

Speaking while flagging off the event christened, Africa’s biggest Street party, at the historical Millenium park in Calabar, Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, charged the various bands to interpret the theme in a manner that the world will continue to remember the state.

He said: “The Carnival you see today, what we are going to unveil is going to be some very explosive outcome and of course we want all the bands to understand the theme of this year’s Carnival which happens to be the traces of time.

“We want to see it practicalized and come in a perfect way and manner that the world is going to remember Cross River State.” Otu affirmed that the Calabar Carnival remains one of the most important in the tourism calendar of the state as it translates two decades of ingenuity, resilience, continuity and sustainability.

Admonishing the competing and non competing brands to refine their skills and present the best in their presentation, he said: “I see a number of wants-to-be bands, your performance today will show whether you will be promoted to that vacancy, so put in a quintessential performance today and we will put you there.”