Portal Opening: NELFUND Urges Tertiary Institutions To Update, Upload Student Records

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has called on all accredited tertiary institutions across the country to update and upload the records of their students, both returning and newly admitted on the NELFUND Student Verification Portal ahead of the official opening for the 2025/2026 academic session.

NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, emphasizing that the move is aimed at ensuring a seamless verification and loan application process for students once the portal goes live.

According to the statement, institutions are required to ensure that each student’s data is accurately captured and uploaded using an admission number or any other unique and verifiable identifier.

“NELFUND recognizes the vital role that tertiary institutions play in the success of the Education Loan Scheme and seeks their continued cooperation and partnership in achieving the collective goal of expanding access to higher education for all eligible Nigerian students,” Oluwatuyi stated.

She added that only students whose details have been duly uploaded and verified through their respective institutions will be eligible to apply for and benefit from the student loan scheme.

“As such, NELFUND urges all institutions to commence and complete the upload process promptly, designating appropriate officers to oversee this critical exercise in line with the provided technical guidelines,” the statement added.

The Fund reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive access to higher education, noting that effective collaboration with institutions remains key to ensuring no eligible student is left behind as the loan application portal opens for the new academic year.