Portal, A Losing Daylight Exhibition, Opens At Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos

Share

The ‘Losing Daylight’ exhibition, a groundbreaking project reimagining Nigeria’s history through film, is now open to the public at Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island.

This permanent exhibition, the result of a strategic partnership between the Monica Centre and Lufodo Group, marks a new chapter in the project’s journey.

Designed and delivered by Soos Studio, the ‘Losing Daylight’ exhibition explores Nigeria’s defining moments through film and offers a unique window into the nation’s history.

Located within the passageway at Glover Memorial Hall, the “Portal” is open Monday through Saturday, inviting visitors to experience the country’s rich heritage.

“We are thrilled to bring history back home to Glover Memorial Hall, a venue that hosted Nigeria’s first-ever public film screening in 1903.

“Our goal is to create a space where history can be witnessed every day, and we’re grateful to our partners and supporters for making this possible,” Lufodo Group stated in a statement.

According to the statement, the exhibition is made possible through the generous support of Wema Bank and Tolaram Group.

“The public is invited to visit the ‘Portal’ and explore Nigeria’s fascinating history. The exhibition is still collecting relics from the past, and the team encourages individuals to share their family heirlooms and stories.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

