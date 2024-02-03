Portable’s Wife Showers Him Encomium Amid Beef With Babymama

The wife of controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, Bewaji has praised him for always showering love on her.

Bewaji’s declaration of love is coming amid drama between her husband, “Zazuu crooner” and his baby mama, Ashabi.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bawaji shared a video of her and the singer in a car, with a caption that welcomed her husband to the new month.

She disclosed that the singer has always made her a happy woman and as such, she is wishing him more happiness in the new month.

She wrote, “Welcome to the month of success and divine Favour.

“You have always made me a happy woman, so I wish you more happiness in this new month darling. Stay blessed”.