Portable’s Wife File Petitions Against Dj Chicken Over Alleged Threat To Release Her Sex Tape

The wife of controversial Afrobeats singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Omobewaji Ewatomi, has filed a petition against DJ Chicken over an alleged threat to release her sex tape.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, November 17, Ewatomi shared the details of the petition with fans and supporters.

In the petition which was dated November 10 and issued to the Nigerian Police, Portable’s wife accused Abiodun Ademola, better known as DJ Chicken of making life unbearable for her and her family.

The petition reads: “I’m a law-abiding woman and happily married with kids for my husband.

“I wish to bring to your notice the criminal activities of the aforementioned person and his cohorts, who have vowed to make life unbearable for me and my family.

“Some few months ago, DJ Chicken called me and threatened to expose me on social media that he had a video of me having sex with someone and that if I don’t cooperate, he will publish it online.”