Portable’s Wife, Baby Mama, Others Celebrate Him As He Turns 30

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable’s wife, side chick, and baby mama all pen sweet messages to him as he celebrates his birthday anniversary today, March 12.

Portable who marks 30-year-0ld today took to his Instagram page to pen a glowing birthday message to himself.

He celebrated God for the gift of life and the gift of growth throughout his life.

Portable wrote; “Happy birthday to me! On this special day. I celebrate the gift of life, the journey of growth, and the beauty of being uniquely me.

“May this year be filled with love, laughter and the sweetest moments that life has to offer. ZAzuu God Sent Ogo Tun Tun ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,”

His wife, side chick and baby mama all took to the comment section to celebrate their husband with beautiful and heartwarming notes.

The “Zazuu” crooner’s wife, Omobewaji shared a photo of them together, and wrote; “Happy birthday to the most amazing man in the world! You bring so much ❤️ , joy, and happiness into my life. I am incredibly grateful for all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together.

“May this year be filled with endless blessings, laughter, and success. Cheers to another year of adventures and making beautiful memories together. I love you so much! baby✨ B!g 30th ✨”

Portable’s girlfriend, Queen Dami also took to IG to share sweet words on his birthday..

She penned; “Happy birthday to my amazing Man ❤️, You bring so much love, laughter, and happiness into my life. Thank you for being my rock and best friend. Cheers to another year of adventures together”

Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple also celebrated him with further adoring words and birthday wishes.

She wrote; “Happy birthday to you my choice , Daddy Fitilamihan, May GOD bless your new age with wisdom, knowledge and understanding that you deserve my celebrity crush keep winning mint choco mi,”

