Portable’s New Int’l Tour Photos Spark AI Generation Debate

Nigerian street-hop sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again set social media abuzz after sharing a series of striking new photos from his ongoing international tour.

The singer, who is known for his eccentric style and bold fashion choices, unveiled images that showcased him in crisp outfits and eye-catching accessories, suggesting a refined upgrade to his usual rugged look.

However, the photos have quickly become a subject of online debate. While some fans praised Portable’s attempt at a more polished image, others raised suspicions about the authenticity of the pictures.

Critics pointed out noticeable inconsistencies, such as misspelt brand names on clothing and unnatural visual details, which have fueled speculations that the images might have been AI-generated.

On social media platform X, reactions poured in as netizens shared side-by-side comparisons, with some insisting that the photos were “too clean to be real” while others defended Portable, noting that the artist may simply be experimenting with different visuals to match his growing international profile.

Despite the controversy, Portable has remained silent on whether the images were AI-enhanced or authentic. For many of his fans, the buzz only adds to his already unpredictable brand and keeps him firmly in the spotlight during his international tour.