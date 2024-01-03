Portable’s Estranged Wife, Honey Berry, Vows To Frustrate Singer’s Life

The estranged wife of controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, Honey Berry, has vowed never to give him peace amid their ongoing battle.

In a viral video making rounds on the internet, Portable‘s estranged wife was seen wearing a nice outfit while showcasing her dance skills.

Sharing the video, she captioned it with a statement that read; “Na my matter go kill you, I no go allow you rest because na my matter go later kill you.”

New Telegraph recalls that the music star has parted ways with Honey Berry, of which they got caught up in a very public argument involving everyone concerned.

Amid the heated exchange, Portable expressed frustration over his inability to see their child, accusing his ex, Honey Berry, of constantly being with her boyfriend, Kokozaria, and taking their son whenever she spent time with him.

Watch Video Below:



“Na my matter go k!ll you” – Portable’s estranged second wife replies him after he called her out over alleged affair with NURTW chieftain, Koko Zaria pic.twitter.com/hrkGo18xsn — FG (@freshgisthub) January 3, 2024