Portable’s 3rd Baby Mama Speaks On Being Jealous When Singer Is Around Other Women

The third baby mama of Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, also known as Ashabi Simple, has said she sometimes gets jealous when she sees her fiance, Zeh Nation with other women.

Ashabu who made this known while speaking in a recent interview with Punch expressed his admiration for Portable’s dedication to his craft, adding that the singer is vibrant and full of energy.

According to Ashabi, despite the singer’s hectic lifestyle, he still dedicates time to visiting her, stressing Portable is very protective regarding his relationship.

She said, “When it comes to his relationships, he is very protective. When I see him with other women, I sometimes get jealous, but I caution myself, knowing that he is a celebrity. However, he is always open and that is better than hiding (keeping secrets). I am used to it all.

“If I am dating him because of his money, I would be tired by now. No one forces Portable to do anything, and I do not have a problem with that, because I do a lot for myself. I have always been like that.

“Before I started my clothing business, I worked as a bus conductor and bartender, and I sold pieces of jewellery before I started attending filmmaking class and working in the film industry as a manager. And, that was where I started making money.”

She added, “I strive to achieve what I want. I am not in competition with anyone. If I want to compete with anyone, that should be my husband, because he is also an entertainer. I look up to him; he is more like my mentor. Despite being made, he is still vibrant and full of energy.”