Portable’s 2nd Baby Mama, Keji Drags Singer Over Failed Child Support

The second baby mama of popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Keji also known as Honey Berry has called out the singer for failing in his responsibilities as a father and for negligence toward his child.

Keji who took to her TikTok handle to call out the singer in a live session, revealed how she had reached out to Portable severally, demanding financial support to cater for their child, only for her to be ignored.

According to her, “It’s been four months without a penny from him (Portable) for their child’s welfare, and her composed and respectful demeanour has been exploited by him.

However, during her live video, Portable could be seen in the live session, as he couldn’t keep calm, and kept on throwing back shades at her.

Following her rage, she has issued a stern warning to Portable to mind his own business and exhibit some self-restraint.

Watch the video below: