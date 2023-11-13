Portable Wins First International Music Award

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has won his first International music award.

The Zeh Nation record label boss was nominated at the African Entertainment Awards USA alongside other top Nigerian artists, including, Odumodublvck, Seyi Vibes, Shallipopi, and others.

However, Portable emerged winner of the international award, making it the first international award the 29-year-old music producer has had to his achievement.

READ ALSO:

The premium charts recorder, ChartsAfrica took to their X page, to announce his win.

“Congratulations #Portable on winning the Best New Artist Award at the 2023 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA),”

Portable also took to his Instagram page to repost the tweet.

Check out how netizens reacted;

heisbibz wrote: “For same award wizkid collect best dressed artist…potable too Dey collect…nahhh not Grammy for babies ….wizkid fc, just leave me make I laugh small ”

dkingofafrica commented: “Portable go finish us this week for IG ”

yungstrikz said: “Portable get grace ”

yur_boyfriend penned: “I am bigger than Headies e don talk ham before ”