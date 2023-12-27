Portable Wins Celebrity Boxing Fight, Beats Charles Okocha

Nigerian street-pop artist, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has won the celebrity boxing fight against Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha scheduled for Wednesday, December 27.

The fight, which Heritage Boxing Entertainment sanctioned, was held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos kickstarted around 1 am and lasted for about 40 minutes.

The “Zazuu” crooner’s win was declared after the fourth round.

New Telegraph recalls that a few weeks after Portable and Okocha were seen hanging out with each other, the latter accused the movie star of owing him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared a video where he claimed Charles Okocha was paid N40 million for an endorsement deal that belonged to them.

According to him, the actor kept the whole sum instead of giving him his own half.

Speaking further, Portable vowed to deal with Charles Okocha anywhere they meet. He also called on fans to be aware that the Nollywood star who ripped him.

Reacting to Portable’s claims, Charles Okocha debunked the allegations, stating that Portable is a liar, adding that he regrets ever getting involved with him.

Taking to the boxing ring on Wednesday, the pair finally settled their scores with their fists.

However, Portable achieved the feat as he was declared the winner and given the belt while solidifying his position as the deserving champion in the hard-fought bout.

See the pictures below: