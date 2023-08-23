Portable, Wife Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary In Style (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Bewaji Ewatomi.

In a viral video which surfaces online, it could be seen as the Nigerian singer was holding his wife’s hand as they walked down an unnamed road or street.

Many gathered the couple as they sang and dance to celebrate them in style, with their couple matching outfits.

This beautiful moment which was captured in a video has caused a buzz on the internet, with many people flocking to the post’s comment section to share their views.

@KingMachooo: “Man is living his life and his success is his success, for him this is how he likes it.”

@baddest_cash: “One year anniversary come to be like Traditional wedding.”

@KunleOyadeyi: “Apart from being a singer, Portable is a content creator. He serves it hot like no other.”

@ifunanyagod22: “I swear nah portable sabi this Naija social media pass.”

@Ayomiepat_: “Portable na truly idamu adugbo.”

@Therealqb4: “Nah isese them use celebrate am. Amuludun ati iyawo re.”

@tobiiiolu: “Congratulations to them, he’s a successful man.”

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1694004278015471920?s=46