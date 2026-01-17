Portable Welcomes New Baby Amid Court Uproar

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has welcomed a new baby from his first wife, Omobewaji, despite still remanded in prison.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Portable was arraigned on Monday, January 12, 2026, before a Federal High Court in Ogun State over a nine-count criminal charge.

During the proceedings, the presiding judge declined to grant him bail, noting the absence of the police officer who was allegedly assaulted and whose testimony was considered crucial to the case.

As a result, the court ordered that the singer be remanded in custody, with the bail hearing adjourned to January 19, 2026.

READ ALSO:

While the legal proceedings continue, Omobewaji welcomed a newborn, marking a significant moment for the singer’s family.

Sources close to the situation disclosed that Portable has been informed of the birth while in custody.

According to the sources, the news lifted his spirits, and he is said to be eagerly awaiting his next court date in the hope of securing bail and meeting his child for the first time.

Portable’s current legal troubles reportedly stem from a dispute involving one of his wives, Ashabi Simple. The altercation allegedly escalated, leading to accusations that the singer assaulted a police officer who intervened.

The case has continued to draw public attention, as fans and observers await the outcome of the court’s decision on his bail and the next steps in the ongoing trial.