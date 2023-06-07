New Telegraph

Portable Welcomes Fifth Child With Actress Ashabi

Controversial Nigeria singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable on Tuesday welcomed his fifth child with his new baby mama, actress Ashabi

The music star announced the good news in a joint Instagram post with his baby mama, Ashabi.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared the good news with photos of her maternity shoot and their son.

She expressed gratitude to God and praised Him for doing so much in their life and for the journey so far.

Ashabi promised to return for her epistle and appreciation post.

She said, “He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all. Thank you, God, for the journey so far am so glad to join motherhood.

“Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye ope yo.

“Congratulations to us Okikiola & Ashabi May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN.

“Another Tuesday King to Badmus family. King producing kings Akoi King Nation”.

