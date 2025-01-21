Portable Warns Odunlade Adekola Over Remarks About His Home

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has reacted to a trending clip of his baby mama and Nollywood actress, Ashabi Simple hugging veteran actor, Odunlade Adekola on a movie set.

In the video, Odunlade jokingly questioned if Ashabi, who is married to Portable, had obtained permission from the singer, adding that he would not want to incur Portable’s wrath.

The lighthearted comment sparked reactions online, with fans speculating about Portable’s potential response, given his outspoken personality and history of addressing issues related to his family.

Taking to Odunlade’s direct messages on Instagram, Portable issued a firm warning, saying he didn’t appreciate the actor’s words in the video.

The “Zazu Zeh” crooner emphasized that he does not take jokes about his home lightly and urged Odunlade to avoid mentioning his family during movie scenes.

He also expressed his respect for Odunlade, highlighting that the private message was sent out of courtesy.

In response, Odunlade clarified his stance, assuring Portable that he had no intention of disrespecting him or his home.

The actor further stated that he values his own family deeply and would never trivialize such matters.

