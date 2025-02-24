Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has revealed plans to drop a new EP, recounting his clash with the Ogun State Government.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer surrendered himself at the Lagos SCID and was taken to the Ogun State Police headquarters after he was declared wanted by the Police on multiple charges.

He faced court charges including conspiracy, assault, and weapons possession, pleading not guilty. Portable received a N20 million bail and was ordered not to discuss the case on social media, with the trial adjourned until March 5. READ ALSO: Portable Increases Performance Fee Days After N2m Bail.

Portable Declared Wanted Over Alleged Violent Attack On Gov’t Officials Following this, the singer took to Instagram to share a teaser for his upcoming EP, “Ogo Wanted”. In the post, he boasted that his music earnings surpass those of internet fraudsters, commonly referred to as “Yahoo boys”. He said: “OGO wanted. Music money pass Yahoo. Zeh Nation many inspiration”. Reaction trailing this post; Ayor_aad wrote: “This once use the whole matter sing full EP” Enibee_ikaa wrote: “You no dey disappoint” Chicken Baeby wrote: “I expected this but not so soon” Theonlyimmam wrote: “Them say to make you no talk online again. So na song you wan dey use talk now? Joyce” Ambitious_01 said: “Na form this EP we go know everything wey sup. Na only make you no talk on social media dem ban, no be music” See the post below:

