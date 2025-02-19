Portable Turns Self In At Lagos SCID

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as “Portable”, who was declared wanted for his involvement in a violent attack on government officials by Ogun State Police Command has turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti , Yaba area of the State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement issued on Wednesday said Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba.

Hundeyin said we have contacted Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up.

It was reported that on February 5, 2025, at about 10am officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office, while carrying their official duties the officials were assaulted.

The Ogun State Police Command Spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola said the Town planners were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, when they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar in the area.

Upon identifying themselves and requesting the approved building plan, the father informed them that his son was unavailable.

However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials.

The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.

Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

The spokesperson further states that multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation.”

Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command obtained a valid court order declaring Portable wanted.

