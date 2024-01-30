Portable To Ashabi: You’re Just A Side Chick

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has dragged his fourth baby mama, actress Ashabi, over her recent interview.

New Telegraph reports that a few days ago, Ashabi granted an interview with actress Biola Bayo, where she gave an insight into her love life with the “Zazuu” crooner.

She admitted how skeptical she was about their relationship, noting that despite the singer being married and having multiple women, she still feels like he is married to only her.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the viral interview in a series of videos on his Instagram story, Portable slammed the actress, reminding her that she was just a side chick.

Portable asked what he did wrong by accepting her pregnancy, stressing that she can never stand beside his wife.

Portable said, “Which useless interview were you granting? You are just a side chick. I’m a responsible man and I have a wife at home with children

“You got pregnant and I accepted your baby. Have I done bad? My wife has never for once fought any of you.

“Do you know how many women had kids for me? There are more than seven. Even if they are asking you unnecessary questions, must you cast your relationship?

“You can never be like my wife. Are you the only side chick I have? You can never stand beside my wife.”

Watch the video below: