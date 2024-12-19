Portable Third Baby Mama Reacts As Singer Blocks Her On IG

Share

The third baby mama of Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, Honey Berry has called him out after he reportedly blocked her on Instagram over her new relationship.

New Telegraph reports that Honey Berry had recently unveiled her new man, sharing a video of him and expressing regret for not meeting him before Portable.

She declared her love for her new partner in her post, saying their souls were perfectly aligned.

Also, in a follow-up post, she posted a video of herself dancing on Tiktok while revealing that Portable had blocked her after seeing her new man online. In response, she taunted the singer and threatened more drama.

She said: “Because l post my man you run go block me for IG, Oya go unblock me back because your eye never see nothing bro I just start nii,”

