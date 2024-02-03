Portable Thinks I’m Using Him To Chase Clout – Ashabi

The fourth baby mama to the controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has debunked claims of using her baby daddy to chase clout.

It would be recalled that the “Zazuu” crooner had called out Asabi on social media after she spoke about the dynamics of their relationship in an interview with Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo.

Reacting to the development in a post via his social media page, Portable said he’s Ashabi’s only claim to fame, adding that his marriage to her revived her dead career and that without his name added to hers, she’s nothing.

Speaking on the allegation in a recent interview with PUNCH, Ashabi said, “That is just how human beings are. He is a celebrity and he thinks I just want to use him to trend. He is just being protective, but I have to work. I do not disrespect him.”

The actress also said she ignores trolls online, adding that her current priority is her acting career and business.

She said, “I do not see the trolls, because I don’t follow any blogs, and I have locked my comment section. I don’t need anybody to care; it is my life.”