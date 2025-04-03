Portable, Speed Darlington To Face Off In Celebrity Boxing Match

Share

Controversial Nigerian singers, Speed Darlington and Portable will, on Friday, April 18, face off in a celebrity boxing match in Lagos.

New Telegraph gathered that the match will be held at Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos state.

It would be recalled that the fight between the duo started in March after Darlington offered Portable N500,000 to perform at his forthcoming show.

Portable, who described the amount as ridiculous, tagged Darlington “Poor”, noted that he charges N20 million for performance.

Portable said: “You are inviting me for a show, and you don’t have money. You use my name to promote your show.

“I charge N20 million; ask around. I don’t know that you are poor. I don’t want to be friends with poor people”.

In his response, Darlington expressed regret for inviting Portable. He said, “I regret it because why the insults?”

In response, Portable challenged Darlington to a fight, boasting that he would defeat him just as he did to popular actor Charles Okocha.

The match has finally been arranged following the netizens’ demand with the organiser.

Announcing the fight on Instagram the organizer, Mygamerush, wrote, “You asked and now it is here. Two street kings’ battle for ultimate street supremacy.

However, this is not the first time Portable is in a boxing match. In December 2023, the Zazuu crooner defeated actor Okocha in a celebrity boxing match.

