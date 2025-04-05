Portable, Speed Darlington in war of words ahead celebrity boxing match

Share

Controversial singers, Portable and Speed Darlington are set to clash in a highly-anticipated boxing match. The celebrity clash is expected to hold on Friday April 18, 2025 at the Balmoral Centre off the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The feuding stars were caught in a war of words at first when Imo State-born Darlington invited Portable to perform at his upcoming show promising to pay him a fee of N500,000.

Portable, born Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, found the proposed payment insulting and declined the invite. The 31-year-old Ijesha-born Zeh Nation boss then went on to mock Darlington for being “poor”.

He also claimed that he charges N20m per performance.

“You are inviting me to a show, and you don’t have money. You are using my name to promote your show. I charge N20m, ask around,” Portable said. “…You’re offering me N500k, for what? I don’t want to be friends with poor people. I didn’t know he is that poor.”

Darlington then responded furiously, accusing Portable of insulting his mother.

“Why did I bring myself low? Why did I contact Portable? I regret it because why the insults? Why did my mother get into the discussion?” he said.

Portable responded by challenging Darlington to a fight. He boasted that he would defeat him just as he did to actor Charles Okocha.

“I want to fight you. We should both be put in a boxing ring. I will defeat you like I defeated Okocha,” he bragged.

To announce the boxing match, the organisers Mygamerush announced on Instagram, “You asked and now it is here. Two street king’s battle for ultimate street supremacy.”

While Portable has not responded to the set game, Darlington has challenged him, showing off his personal trainer ahead of the battle day.

