Portable Speaks On Using Diabolic Power To Defeat Speed Darlington

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reacted to claims from his opponent, Speed Darlington, who accused him of using diabolical powers to influence his victory.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable won the ‘Chaos in the Ring’ title after Speed Darlington failed to show up for the 2nd round after breaking his arm during the first round.

However, in a post-match message to his fans, Speed Darlington claimed that Portable may have used diabolical powers to dislocate his arm.

Darlington fondly called ‘Akpi’ claimed that his defeat wasn’t ordinary, emphasising that he couldn’t explain how it happened.

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram page, Speed Darlington said, “I don’t know what exactly happened, maybe it was the juju that Portable brought. I wasn’t tired, but my hand got dislocated.”

Reacting, Portable admitted that he used diabolical powers during the match.

He challenged Speed Darlington to also go diabolical.

Portable said; “I am not a looser, I am a winner. He [Speed Darlington] is saying I used juju. Yes, na juju, go find your own juju.

“My fans, God bless you. Thank you for your support.”

