Portable Speaks On Sending Boys To Beat Up Young Duu

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has taken legal action against his ex-signee, Young Duu, as he denies sending boys to beat him up.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Young Duu claimed Portable sent some boys to assault him.

According to Young Duu, the boys who physically assaulted him were sent by his former record label boss, Zeh Nation owned by Portable.

Reacting to the allegations, Portable's management vehemently denied this claim as they revealed that the young singer is trying to damage the reputation of Portable in a bid to trend and sell his soon-to-be-released song. The statement issued by Portable's management reads, "•IMPORTANT PUBLIC NOTICE • Our attention has been to the allegation made by Young Duu against Portable that he was beaten by some boys sent by Portable. "We condemn in the strongest terms the said allegation as it is completely without any substance and it is deliberately designed to tarnish Portable's industry reputation. "We urge all Portable's fans to completely disregard such blatantly false allegations as we are briefing our lawyers to take appropriate action with the authorities to address this situation."