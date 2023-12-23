Portable Speaks On Clash With Young Duu’s Manager

Controversial Nigeria singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has explained why he engaged in a physical altercation with Young Duu’s Manager, Onlyone Kesh.

New Telegraph reports that Portable was captured in a viral clip on the internet fighting Kesh at a Lagos bar.

Speaking in an Instagram live session on Friday night, Portable said the fight was initiated by Kesh, accusing him of disrespecting him during their encounter at an event.

According to the “Zazuu” crooner, Kesh’s inappropriate approach triggered the conflict.

He emphasized that Kesh addressed him in a manner suggesting familiarity, using the term ‘oh boy’ as though they were mates.

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1738213453968326791?s=46