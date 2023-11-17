Portable Slams Oladips Over Death Stunt

Controversial Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has slammed Oladips for faking his death.

It would be recalled that Oladips was on Tuesday, November 14 confirmed dead following a statement issued by his management on his official Instagram page that the singer died on his way to the hospital around 10: 15 pm.

However, a close associate of the rapper, Qdot debunked the news on Thursday evening, saying the singer is well and alive, and that his death was only a stunt to draw attention to his new album.

His actions have, however, angered a lot of Nigerians as they complained that he was playing on the emotions of the masses.

Reacting to the development, Portable, Zeh Nation record label boss said he cannot use his life to publicize any of his albums.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable threw shade at him, stating that he cannot use his own life to play in such a way because he is still very content and happy with his life.

The Zeh Nation however called for people to love him now that he is still alive and well.

