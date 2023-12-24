Portable Shares Lovely Christmas Videos With Two Wives, Three Children

Controversial Nigerian singer, and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has shared a lovely Christmas video shoot featuring himself, his two wives, and three kids.

In the viral video, it could be seen that the singer’s two beautiful wives were putting on Christmas costumes, looking stunning as they held their kids, two sons and one beautiful daughter.

Additional scenes in the video featured the Nigerian singer posing for the camera, which has now gone viral on social media.

His fans and well-wishers have also flooded the comment section of the post to share their observations about the photoshoot video.

See some reactions below:

@Jurell4l: “The Zazu family.”

@LuxuryTatashey: “Where him see fake Christmas clothes?”

@ifyuzy: “Portable is who he thinks he is though.”

@OSBORNEIKHAZ: “Not bad at all, hope he takes good care of them, well very interesting.”

@DedeOnyenmachi1: “Why are we copying white man’s culture nowadays?”

@Martolexx: “Woman hold your husband ooo, him wan go fight Charles Okocha oo.”

