Portable Shares Food Items Amid Beef With Verydarkman

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has engaged in charity work as he distribute food items to a neighborhood despite his ongoing clash with social media activist, VeryDarkMan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan had recently called out the Portable for allegedly assaulting a man in the restroom at the Felabration event that happened some days ago.

Verydarkman had vowed to ensure that justice is served for the man who was assaulted and was reportedly hospitalized.

Portable who had been outraged by this had initially taken to social media to blast the activist.

However, in a recent video, Portable could been seen on the street sharing food items to locals who gathered to collect their share. He was also seen in a shop, paying for cartoons of noodles and other food items to be shared to folks who gathered round. Reaction trailing this posts: ewa.ase said: “He’s always given back to his community, not everything evolves around VDM‍♀️” thechefrob wrote: “VDM WAS BORN TO HUMBLE THE RICH AND THE PROUD ” iamtunacious stated: “Boy needs to stop acting on Impulse . Fear of VDM is Real FR ” olayinka_787 wrote: “When you are done with the eye service, you go still enter station!!” grace_emmanuel_52 remarked: “There is no difference between Bob and Portable. The same strategy but different people” Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)

