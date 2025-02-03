Portable Shades Nigerian Male Artists Over 2025 Grammy Loss

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus popularly known as Portable, has taken a swipe at fellow male artists who failed to secure wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards, claiming he is a “winner, not a failure.”

In a viral video, Portable criticized unnamed artists for their Grammy performance and lamented that a female artist (Tems) won while male nominees fell short.

He noted that Naira Marley is more suitable and positioned to win the Grammys award.

He also credited Olamide for bringing him and Naira Marley into the limelight, stating that anyone who wishes to win a Grammy should collaborate with him.

Portable further mocked some artists’ appearances at the Grammy ceremony, particularly one who wore an army uniform, commenting, “Your father is not an army.”

He implied that those who disappointed him faced failure at the Grammys, reaffirming his decision to distance himself from certain industry peers.

