Portable Sets To Tour USA, Other Cities To Perform His Music

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has declared himself a born superstar as he’s set to tour 10 cities in the United States of America.

The “Zazu” crooner who made the announcement in a post on his official Instagram page which shows the scheduled dates on his e-flyer, said he would commence his tour from the 8th of September to March next year.

He shared the good news with his fans and followers, however, the cities where the prominent singer will be performing are New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Seattle amongst others.

Sharing the news on his page, he wrote: “I’m born to be a superstar I dey wonder why them dey para Star Dont beg to shine SuperMega ENTERTAINMENT Presents A Celebration Of Nigeria & AfroBeats, PORTABLE USA TOUR ONGOD Alhamdulilahi

“He Go Be OGUNDABEDE GOD Sent IKA OF AFRICA Portable Omolalomi New Born FELA ANIKULETI Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration”

