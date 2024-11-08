Portable Sends Strong Message To Tiwa Savage Over Recent Photo

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has reacted to a viral photo of his senior colleague, Tiwa Savage, urging her to respect her age as he declares interest in dating her.

Portable made this remark during a TikTok live session where he expressed concern over her photo.

The singer, however, urge those close to Tiwa to advise her from posting such revealing images.

New Telegraph reports that Tiwa shared sultry photos in pants and a top, seemingly underscoring her confidence.

Reacting to the photos, Portable, took to his social media page to warn Tiwa, noting that she is in her 40s, meaning she is not expected to post such a photo.

He further stated that her content may appeal mostly to younger audiences, including himself.

He said: “Everyone should please warn Tiwa Savage to stop wearing panties alone while snapping pictures if not, it’s only young boys that will be asking her out.

“She is over 40 years and I have been listening to her songs since I was little. She is tempting me too but I am trying to take my eyes off.

“How can mummy be wearing pant; it’s entering my eyes, I will sleep with her.”

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1854571823763276154?s=46

