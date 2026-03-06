Portable Sends Strong Message To Carter Efe Ahead Of Boxing Match

Controversial Afrobeats singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has issued a fresh warning to Nigerian skit maker and singer Carter Efe ahead of their proposed boxing match.

Portable’s warning is coming days after the announcement of their upcoming celebrity boxing match.

In a video making rounds on social media, Portable claimed that fellow singer Small Doctor had started learning boxing after an alleged past confrontation with him at the residence of businessman Abu Abel.

The 31-year-old singer also mocked Carter Efe for training with Small Doctor, describing both of them as “Failures.”

According to him, no amount of gym training would save Carter Efe in their fight, and he warned him to look for a better coach.

This is as he boasted that he was determined to defeat him when they eventually met in the ring.

He said, “Carter Efe, I see Small Doctor dey train you. The same Small Doctor I b£@t wey I almost use bl0w commot en bra!n for Abu Abel’s house.

“Na because I b£at am na him make an go dey learn boxing. Small Doctor is a fa!lure. Carter Efe na fa!lure dey train you o.

“If you like gym, I’ll still crush you, go look for a better coach. I sw£ar to God who made me, I go f!nish you…”