Portable Risk Canadian Ban Amid Rift With VeryDarkMan

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable may risk Canadian ban, as social media activist, Verydarkman shares intention of filing complaints to the embassy, over his recent behaviour.

This is coming months after Portable announced he has receive 5-year Canadian visa.

However, VeryDarkMan called out Portable recently for assaulting a man at the recently held Felabration in Ikeja, Lagos.

After VeryDarkMan call out, Portable took to social media to dragged the activist, making wide claims, and threatening to deal with him.

In a recent development, Verydarkman has taken to his Instagram page to threaten Portable, noting that if he intended to spoil his affairs, he would file a complaints to the Canadian Embassy to ensure they do not let him into their country.

He noted that he would be taking various videos of Portable being violent, filing a complaint signed by a lawyer and sending them all to the embassy to halt his relocation.

This has stirred mixed reactions from social media users as many took to the comment section to react.

Reaction trailing this posts:

@betty_nwabunike said: “Before now portable was misbehaving and we were just laughing , you know he was making fun , he was making us laugh but things are getting out of hand. He became too arrogant and yes, he did something wrong , he should answer to what he did.”

@BamiShuaib wrote: “Portable don go buy market, big market this time around he go hear am, when VDM de ur matter just know no going back”

@Timmynaijaa commented: “Everyone around Portable is yes yes people, he derives joy in chaos and he uses chaos to trend.”

@OmahRico penned: “Ee no get when portable no dey sweat.”

