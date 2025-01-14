Portable Reveals How Wizkid, Olamide, Skepta Changed His Life

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opened up about the pivotal roles Wizkid, Olamide, and Skepta played in shaping his career.

In his signature style of social media outbursts, Portable shared his gratitude for their support and weighed in on the ongoing rivalry between Burna Boy and Davido.

Portable disclosed that Wizkid was instrumental in changing his life and opening doors for him in the music industry.

“Wizkid is the one who allowed people to start giving me money. He saw me with Olamide, loved the movement, blessed me, and till tomorrow, he’s my helper.”

v

READ ALSO:

“Olamide remains my helper forever. He believed in me, gave me a chance, and helped me grow,” Portable said.

Correspondingly, the street-hop artist extended his gratitude to British Nigerian rapper, Skepta, noting how Skepta provided him with financial support and opportunities.

“Skepta helped me and gave me money. He’s one of the people I will always respect,” Portable added.

On the issue of Burna Boy and Davido, Portable made a bold claim about their relationship, saying, “Burna Boy is big too, but Davido doesn’t want him to be big like him.

“That’s why they’re enemies.” His comment highlighted the long-standing tensions between the two Afrobeats giants, which have often made headlines.

Portable, known for his unfiltered remarks, also took a swipe at those who fail to capitalize on their connections.

“There are many who know people who know the road but still miss the road,” he said, emphasizing the importance of taking advantage of opportunities when they arise.

Share

Please follow and like us: