Portable Requests Pasuma’s Guidance For Mecca Pilgrimage

Following his recent legal challenges with the Ogun State government, Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has reached out to renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Otedola, also known as Pasuma, seeking assistance to undertake a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Portable who made this known on Thursday evening expressed his desire to embark on this spiritual journey to express gratitude for overcoming his recent tribulations.

Portable’s legal issues began when he was declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command after allegedly assaulting officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development during an enforcement exercise at his bar in Sango-Ota.

He subsequently surrendered to authorities and was arraigned on multiple charges, including assault and obstruction.

The Magistrates Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, granted him bail set at ₦2 million, with the trial adjourned to March 5.

In the aftermath of these events, Portable reached out to Pasuma, seeking guidance and support for a pilgrimage to Mecca.

This journey, known as Hajj, is an important act of faith for Muslims, symbolizing repentance and spiritual renewal.

Pasuma, born on November 27, 1967, in Mushin, Lagos State, is a highly respected figure in the Nigerian music industry, particularly in the Fuji genre.

