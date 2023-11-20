Portable Replies Charles Okocha Over N20m Allegation

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has reacted after the Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha denied the allegation of ripping him off N20 million.

A few days ago, Portable had called out Charles Okocha for allegedly cheating him to the tune of N20 million out of N40 million deal.

In response to Portable’s allegation, Okocha took to his Instagram page to deny the allegations and also warned the controversial singer not to call out his name anymore on this matter, saying he’s ungrateful.

Reacting to Okorocha’s comment, Portable took to his comment section to respond to him insisting that the actor ripped him of his money.

According to Portable, if they should see eye to eye, he would make his body know pain.

In another comment, he wrote;

“You still get mind dey do video say you no”

“Did you tell me about 40m”

” If we see one on one your body dey go tell you AGBA ripper”

“Me and you waka nomaly and that 5m no be you send am to me na guy wey we do promotion for….”

“Na Russia visa me and my family come to do for Abuja no be for airport me and you meet how you take collet hotel room for me stop lie na me send you that hotel location say I dey inside”

