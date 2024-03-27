New Telegraph

March 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Portable Releases New…

Portable Releases New Song For Bobrisky Amid Sisterhood Claims

Controversial street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has released a new track for popular transgender, Bobrisky following their clash online.

New Telegraph had earlier reported the duo rift started after Bobrisky was named the Best Dressed Female at a movie premiere on Sunday, March 24.

Following the announcement, Portable took to his Instagram page to drag Bobrisky on why a man should be given the female best dress.

Bobrisky on the other hand threatened to deal with Portable if he continued to drag him on social media.

However, in a new update, Portable has gone ahead to drop a disc track for Bobrisky, dragging him for choosing to take up another gender than the one he was born with.

READ ALSO:

He also mimicked how Bobrisky catwalks with his BBL backside.

Check out how netizens reacted;

Simply_feesarh wrote: “Portable is something else I knew he was going to do this cos for someone that came out of prison and dropped a song”

@gbanger_muizz said: “Na Daniel Regha I want to make Portable get beef with next, make e write a song for am too, e go to tap”

@mrlekan123 remarked: “If portable dey drag you walai you no fit see the draw
Na to waka leave ham. He sabi the thing ”

@quiet_dog advised: “No go find portable wahala ooo

E no Dey take matter simple ”

Watch the video below;

Tags:

Read Previous

USAID State2State Dialogue Supports Women’s Roles In Conflict Mitigation
Read Next

Edo Guber: 17 Parties Beat INEC’s Deadline