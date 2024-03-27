Portable Releases New Song For Bobrisky Amid Sisterhood Claims

Controversial street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has released a new track for popular transgender, Bobrisky following their clash online.
New Telegraph had earlier reported the duo rift started after Bobrisky was named the Best Dressed Female at a movie premiere on Sunday, March 24.
Following the announcement, Portable took to his Instagram page to drag Bobrisky on why a man should be given the female best dress.
Bobrisky on the other hand threatened to deal with Portable if he continued to drag him on social media.
However, in a new update, Portable has gone ahead to drop a disc track for Bobrisky, dragging him for choosing to take up another gender than the one he was born with.
He also mimicked how Bobrisky catwalks with his BBL backside.
Check out how netizens reacted;
Simply_feesarh wrote: “Portable is something else I knew he was going to do this cos for someone that came out of prison and dropped a song”
@gbanger_muizz said: “Na Daniel Regha I want to make Portable get beef with next, make e write a song for am too, e go to tap”
@mrlekan123 remarked: “If portable dey drag you walai you no fit see the draw
Na to waka leave ham. He sabi the thing ”
@quiet_dog advised: “No go find portable wahala ooo
E no Dey take matter simple ”
Watch the video below;