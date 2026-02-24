Controversial Nigerian artist, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has turned down a proposed N50 million deal to face well-known streamer Carter Efe in a boxing bout, calling the money insufficient.

Speaking during a livestream session, popular music executive, Soso Soberekon presented the proposition, which Carter Efe quickly embraced and called for the fight to be organised.

READ ALSO:

However, before agreeing to enter the ring, Portable increased the stakes and demanded a N300 million luxury car in addition to the N50 million reward money.

“Soso, N50 million is too little. Give me N50 million plus a car worth N300 million, totaling N350 million and I will beat Carter Efe mercilessly”, he added.

The 31-year-old singer expressed confidence in his abilities, referencing past victories over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington.

“I am the same guy who beat Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington,” Portable stated.