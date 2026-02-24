New Telegraph

February 24, 2026
Portable Rejects N50m Boxing Bout With Carter Efe

Controversial Nigerian artist, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has turned down a proposed N50 million deal to face well-known streamer Carter Efe in a boxing bout, calling the money insufficient.

Speaking during a livestream session, popular music executive, Soso Soberekon presented the proposition, which Carter Efe quickly embraced and called for the fight to be organised.

However, before agreeing to enter the ring, Portable increased the stakes and demanded a N300 million luxury car in addition to the N50 million reward money.

“Soso, N50 million is too little. Give me N50 million plus a car worth N300 million, totaling N350 million and I will beat Carter Efe mercilessly”, he added.

The 31-year-old singer expressed confidence in his abilities, referencing past victories over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington.

“I am the same guy who beat Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington,” Portable stated.

