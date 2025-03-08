Portable Refuses To Join VeryDarkMan In Mercy Chinwo’s Diss Track

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out social media critic, VeryDarkMan after the latter claimed he would feature him in a diss track against gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Mercy Chinwo slammed VeryDarkMan with a ₦1.1 billion lawsuit over defamation.

Following the development, VeryDarkMan revealed his intention to feature Portable in a dish track targeting the renowned gospel singer amidst her ongoing battle with her former record label boss, Eezee Tee.

On Friday, VeryDarkMan took to his social media page to announce plans to release a diss track, stating that Portable would be featured on it.

Reacting to the claim, Portable distanced himself from the drama, advising Verydarkman to stop defaming people online.

He said, “Very the dark brain, stop talking about me. You defame people online, everyone with grace, by coming for everyone. You are saying you will feature me. do you have ₦100M?”

Portable’s response has since stirred reactions online, with many praising him for refusing to be dragged into the controversy.

