Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has taken to his social media page to recount his experience with popular businessman and politician, Peter Obi, on a plane.
In a viral video on his Instagram page, the “Zazuu” crooner expressed disappointment at receiving only a handshake after he met Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).
Narrating his encounter with the renowned economic expert, Portable said he was flying first class while the billionaire was flying economy, adding that the only thing Peter Obi had given him was a handshake and nothing else.
He further opined that if it were to be another politician, like President Bola Tinubu, he would have received bundles of money as a gift.
He said, “The day I see Peter Obi, make I no lie, na handshake I collect. Na first class I dey, Peter Obi dey economy. I go greet Peter Obi, na only handshake e give me. If na Tinubu I go collect bundle…”
Reaction trailing this post;
@ugo_shib said: “Big message was passed here but wetin I know?”
@kcemenikex remarked: “When PO finally gets to AR, people like this miscreant will no longer be able to afford first class air travel”
@Loadedbrodah wrote: “Na you suppose give am money? Why you no help your boy? You wen dey first class”
@franchid241016 stated: “He just verified all that PO has been preaching since. Thank you, portable, for helping me clear my doubt. My support for OBI just tripled”
@Awoken9ijaYouth said: “What was the productivity from the handshake that he was expecting bundles? Note that he was already flying first class but was expecting bundles from a man way richer than he was, sitting in economy. The day PO handles Nigeria!!!! Lord God!”
