He further opined that if it were to be another politician, like President Bola Tinubu, he would have received bundles of money as a gift.

He said, “The day I see Peter Obi, make I no lie, na handshake I collect. Na first class I dey, Peter Obi dey economy. I go greet Peter Obi, na only handshake e give me. If na Tinubu I go collect bundle…”

@ugo_shib said: “Big message was passed here but wetin I know?”

@kcemenikex remarked: “When PO finally gets to AR, people like this miscreant will no longer be able to afford first class air travel”

@Loadedbrodah wrote: “Na you suppose give am money? Why you no help your boy? You wen dey first class”

@franchid241016 stated: “He just verified all that PO has been preaching since. Thank you, portable, for helping me clear my doubt. My support for OBI just tripled”

@Awoken9ijaYouth said: “What was the productivity from the handshake that he was expecting bundles? Note that he was already flying first class but was expecting bundles from a man way richer than he was, sitting in economy. The day PO handles Nigeria!!!! Lord God!”

https://x.com/chukserice/status/1933589819004698627?s=46