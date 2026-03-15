Portable Rechargeable Fans For Hot Weather

Portable rechargeable fans and hand fans are the most popular accessories in the market presently because of the heat wave blowing across Nigeria. Portable USB fans are most popular because they come in handy and can fit into any purse.

They are the great companions for both wedding guests and celebrants. This portable fans became popular because they help keep the humid air at bay, especially for women, so that their expensive makeups do not smug due to sweating.

But now, added to the epileptic power supply, the increasing heat has made it one of the sought after items presently.

The hand fan, on the other hand, has been a thing of class and prestige for Nigerian brides but it also doubles as a source of cool air in a humid environment. Women have tagged it an essential item for the handbag.

The ordinary hand fans are essential in many homes as the heat wave soldiers on.