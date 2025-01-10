New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
  Portable Receives Royalties…

Portable Receives Royalties Of ‘Tony Motana’ Collaboration With Skepta

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has expressed excitement after receiving royalties from British-Nigerian rapper, Skepta, for their hit collaboration, “Tony Montana”.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo released “Tony Montana” in December 2022, which dominated top spots across music platforms.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Portable expressed his excitement in a series of posts, revealing that he received a substantial amount in royalties from Skepta.

He further expressed heartfelt gratitude to his team and supporters for their unwavering support.

He said; “God bless you @skepta money don enter. Big thanks you @sonymusic. Tony Montana big God don do am again”.

“Tony Montana @skepta big smoke. God bless you all my helpers“.

See the post below:

